Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $147,096,000 after purchasing an additional 72,316 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

FDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Redburn Partners began coverage on FactSet Research Systems in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $444.20.

Shares of NYSE FDS traded down $1.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $370.72. 6,866 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,599. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $319.65 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $411.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $430.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a PE ratio of 33.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.82.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $427.09 million. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.72 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.96%. This is an increase from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, Director Robin Ann Abrams sold 1,767 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.98, for a total value of $740,337.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,898,398.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,272,402 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

