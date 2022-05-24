Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 15,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $854,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 84,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the period. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 7,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $226,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $308,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. boosted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 10,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:USB traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.08. 539,943 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,949,391. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The company has a market cap of $75.89 billion, a PE ratio of 10.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.99.

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.60%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.66%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on USB. Citigroup cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $67.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.50.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

