Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $1.34 Million in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 6,410 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,337,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Honeywell International by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,661,961,000 after buying an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management raised its position in Honeywell International by 10.4% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 1,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 231.3% in the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 15,467 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,283,000 after purchasing an additional 10,798 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 90.3% in the third quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 15,730 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,339,000 after acquiring an additional 7,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 26.8% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,323 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 4,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $196.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.14.

In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total transaction of $7,780,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.38 on Tuesday, reaching $189.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,644,854. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $193.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $196.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The business had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

