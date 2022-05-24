Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $609,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 6,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Cerner by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 9,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 10,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 49,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,641,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cerner by 0.3% in the third quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,214,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in Cerner by 2.5% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 6,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cerner stock traded up $0.34 on Tuesday, hitting $94.44. 443,787 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,622,953. The company has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a PE ratio of 47.43, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.77. Cerner Co. has a 12-month low of $69.08 and a 12-month high of $94.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $93.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Cerner ( NASDAQ:CERN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 22.86%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cerner Co. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. Cerner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.27%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total value of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Battaglioli sold 5,288 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total transaction of $497,547.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,412 shares in the company, valued at $321,035.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on CERN shares. Argus lowered Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 11th. StockNews.com started coverage on Cerner in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerner currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.38.

Cerner Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides health care information technology solutions and tech-enabled services in the United States and internationally. It offers Cerner Millennium architecture, a person-centric computing framework, which includes clinical, financial, and management information systems that allow providers to access an individual's electronic health record (EHR) at the point of care, and organizes and delivers information for physicians, nurses, laboratory technicians, pharmacists, front- and back-office professionals, and consumers.

