Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $693,000 in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $693,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MetLife stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $63.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 404,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,563. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $65.92. The company has a market capitalization of $52.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. MetLife, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.21 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

MetLife ( NYSE:MET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $17.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.81 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 12.04%. The business’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 9th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.91%.

MET has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $76.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.85.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

