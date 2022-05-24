Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Invests $726,000 in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:RWX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 20,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $726,000. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RWX. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 18,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 7,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 976,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,654,000 after purchasing an additional 25,953 shares during the period. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF by 72.7% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 2,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,166 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,943. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.95. SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $29.78 and a one year high of $38.70.

SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR DJ Wilshire International Real Estate ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the Dow Jones Global ex-U.S. Select Real Estate Securities Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the global (ex-US) real estate market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones International Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.