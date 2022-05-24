Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROP. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Roper Technologies in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 55 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 115.6% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 92.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total value of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $427.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,308. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.01. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $402.05 and a twelve month high of $505.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $457.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $459.80.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.69 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Roper Technologies had a net margin of 47.36% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 9.17%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Roper Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $505.55.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

