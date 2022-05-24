Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,611,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,710,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,120,301,000 after purchasing an additional 159,268 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Zoetis by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,561,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,409,158,000 after purchasing an additional 333,952 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,360,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,308,162,000 after acquiring an additional 24,432 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,261,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,021,447,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161,674 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Zoetis by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,705,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,706,908 shares during the period. 90.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ZTS traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.09. 55,810 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,499,248. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $181.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $201.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.58. Zoetis Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.67 and a twelve month high of $249.27. The company has a market capitalization of $76.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis ( NYSE:ZTS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.09. Zoetis had a return on equity of 49.62% and a net margin of 26.27%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 21st will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 20th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is currently 29.82%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zoetis from $237.00 to $208.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. StockNews.com downgraded Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.88.

In other news, EVP Roman Trawicki sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.15, for a total transaction of $1,128,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.96, for a total value of $387,806.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,239,025.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,557 shares of company stock worth $9,589,496. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

