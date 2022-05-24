Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $2.55 Million Position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,496 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,550,000. Adobe accounts for about 1.5% of Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,310,000. Alerus Financial NA increased its position in Adobe by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 7,947 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,506,000 after acquiring an additional 448 shares during the period. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C increased its position in Adobe by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 299,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $169,863,000 after acquiring an additional 1,982 shares during the period. RB Capital Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in Adobe by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 512 shares of the software company’s stock worth $290,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $645.00 to $540.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $650.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $583.79.

Adobe stock traded down $8.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $398.41. 151,556 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,686,641. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $370.27 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $424.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $505.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.52, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.07. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total value of $2,021,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $163,808,209.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 463 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.79, for a total transaction of $197,140.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,793,387. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.