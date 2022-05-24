Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC Takes $594,000 Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,374 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Graco by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Graco by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Graco in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GGG shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Graco from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Graco in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

In other news, Director J Kevin Gilligan sold 13,938 shares of Graco stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.50, for a total value of $885,063.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Graco stock traded up $0.21 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $61.03. 1,140,805 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 696,445. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $65.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.70. Graco Inc. has a 52-week low of $58.41 and a 52-week high of $81.09.

Graco (NYSE:GGG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $494.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $503.33 million. Graco had a net margin of 21.45% and a return on equity of 26.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.58 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Graco Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel-coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems and applicators, and precision dispensing solutions.

