Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Raised to “C-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) from a d- rating to a c- rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech in a research report on Saturday. They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.24 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $3.74.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a net margin of 0.94% and a negative return on equity of 27,745.46%. The business had revenue of $19.53 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 5,932 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthsource Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 3rd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

