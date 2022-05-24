Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.
Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33.
Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.
About Trinity Biotech (Get Rating)
Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.
