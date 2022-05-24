Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Saturday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIB opened at $1.24 on Friday. Trinity Biotech has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $3.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.32. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 million, a P/E ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 1.33.

Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 11th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $19.53 million during the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 27,745.46% and a net margin of 0.94%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Trinity Biotech in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Whitefort Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Trinity Biotech by 1,067.8% in the 1st quarter. Whitefort Capital Management LP now owns 409,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 374,449 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinity Biotech during the 1st quarter worth about $1,221,000. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinity Biotech by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,412,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after acquiring an additional 125,966 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.79% of the company’s stock.

Trinity Biotech plc acquires, develops, manufactures, and markets medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care (POC) segments of the diagnostic market in the United States, Africa, Asia, and Europe. The company offers clinical laboratory products, including diagnostic tests and instrumentation, which detect infectious diseases, such as lyme disease; sexually transmitted diseases consisting syphilis and herpes; SARS-CoV-2; and epstein barr, measles, mumps, toxoplasmosis, cytomegalovirus, rubella, varicella and other viral pathogens, as well as products for the in-vitro diagnostic testing for haemoglobin A1c used in the monitoring and diagnosis of diabetes, and identifying those who are at a risk of developing diabetes.

