Trollcoin Price Tops $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TROLL)

Trollcoin (TROLL) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Trollcoin has a market capitalization of $173,322.72 and approximately $3.00 worth of Trollcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trollcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Trollcoin has traded down 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,213.33 or 0.99917424 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.93 or 0.00037377 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000894 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00016124 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0210 or 0.00000072 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003397 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001023 BTC.

Trollcoin Profile

Trollcoin (CRYPTO:TROLL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Trollcoin’s total supply is 592,810,145 coins. The Reddit community for Trollcoin is https://reddit.com/r/trollcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Trollcoin’s official Twitter account is @trollcoinbase and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trollcoin’s official website is trollcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Trollcoin is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Trollcoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Trollcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Trollcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Trollcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

