Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 9103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.
In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.
The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE)
Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.
