Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on the stock from $139.00 to $101.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical traded as low as $45.93 and last traded at $45.93, with a volume of 9103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.94.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $170.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $124.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

In related news, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 10,281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.01, for a total transaction of $688,929.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 5,140 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.95, for a total transaction of $323,563.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,764 shares of company stock worth $1,504,050 over the last quarter. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. International Biotechnology Trust PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 68.8% in the 1st quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 233,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 95,000 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $5,982,000. Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 1,028,109 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $74,661,000 after acquiring an additional 144,188 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,729.0% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 12,803 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $930,000 after buying an additional 12,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 28,984 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,104,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares in the last quarter. 97.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market cap of $3.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $68.94 and its 200 day moving average is $72.45.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.41). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 141.65% and a negative return on equity of 49.18%. The company had revenue of $79.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.03) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

