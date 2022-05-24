UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

UMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of UMH Properties in a research note on Friday, May 6th. B. Riley cut their target price on UMH Properties from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UMH Properties in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut UMH Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th.

In other UMH Properties news, Director Kenneth K. Quigley, Jr. bought 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.81 per share, for a total transaction of $65,835.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,635.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Wolgin sold 4,285 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $98,940.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 7,087 shares of company stock worth $139,982 and have sold 8,710 shares worth $206,663. Insiders own 10.95% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMH. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 197.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,559,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 105.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 223,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after purchasing an additional 114,644 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 21.2% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 38,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 6,671 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 99,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,285,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UMH opened at $19.66 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.75. UMH Properties has a 12-month low of $18.75 and a 12-month high of $27.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 16.65, a quick ratio of 16.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.30). UMH Properties had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 16.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that UMH Properties will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 13th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 421.07%.

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 124 manufactured home communities containing approximately 23,400 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

