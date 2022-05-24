Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.63-$0.68 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.83. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.99 billion-$6.10 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.12 billion.

Shares of UAA traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,917 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,561,741. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62 and a beta of 1.25. Under Armour has a 1-year low of $9.16 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $14.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.46.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 16.20%. Under Armour’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Under Armour will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 6.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen dropped their target price on Under Armour from $27.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. BTIG Research upgraded Under Armour from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday. StockNews.com began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.54.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Under Armour in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,478,000. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $272,000. Cim Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Under Armour by 226.9% in the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 97,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 67,410 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $530,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new position in Under Armour in the first quarter worth $5,913,000. 38.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

