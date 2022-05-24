Unido EP (UDO) Price Tops $0.0291

Unido EP (UDO) traded down 6.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 24th. Over the last seven days, Unido EP has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Unido EP coin can now be bought for $0.0291 or 0.00000099 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Unido EP has a market cap of $1.68 million and approximately $58,970.00 worth of Unido EP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Unido EP alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 221.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27,535.32 or 0.93776567 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003402 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001387 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.63 or 0.00502770 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.90 or 0.00033711 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000278 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 44.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,164.45 or 1.47004408 BTC.

About Unido EP

Unido EP’s total supply is 114,954,387 coins and its circulating supply is 57,486,178 coins. Unido EP’s official Twitter account is @UnidoEP

Buying and Selling Unido EP

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unido EP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unido EP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unido EP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Unido EP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Unido EP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.