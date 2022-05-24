United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) Price Target Increased to $255.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $248.00 to $255.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 21.35% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on UTHR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $231.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $230.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 target price (down previously from $276.00) on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Therapeutics from $275.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.14.

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $210.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 8.84, a quick ratio of 8.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $183.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.64. United Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $158.38 and a 12 month high of $218.38.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported $5.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $2.07. The firm had revenue of $461.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.02 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.87% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that United Therapeutics will post 16.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.42, for a total transaction of $1,094,520.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,000 shares of company stock worth $6,631,920. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $322,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $270,000. International Biotechnology Trust PLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $2,945,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its holdings in United Therapeutics by 511.6% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 12,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 1,012.0% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 22,341 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after acquiring an additional 20,332 shares in the last quarter. 94.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of prostacyclin analogue treprostinil to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD); Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

