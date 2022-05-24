Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $99.77 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE – Get Rating) will post $99.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Urban Edge Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $97.23 million to $102.31 million. Urban Edge Properties posted sales of $94.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Urban Edge Properties will report full-year sales of $402.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $398.87 million to $406.91 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $426.17 million, with estimates ranging from $424.98 million to $427.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Urban Edge Properties.

Get Urban Edge Properties alerts:

UE has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Urban Edge Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Urban Edge Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.94.

NYSE UE traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.25. 1,880,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,117,251. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Urban Edge Properties has a 52 week low of $16.61 and a 52 week high of $20.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 22.43 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.01%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $388,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $39,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Urban Edge Properties during the first quarter worth $47,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 564,965 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,791,000 after purchasing an additional 21,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Urban Edge Properties by 18.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,993,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $133,575,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Urban Edge Properties (UE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Urban Edge Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urban Edge Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.