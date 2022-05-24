Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday after TheStreet downgraded the stock from a b- rating to a c+ rating. The stock had previously closed at $19.54, but opened at $18.17. Urban Outfitters shares last traded at $18.54, with a volume of 32,506 shares traded.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on URBN. Citigroup dropped their price target on Urban Outfitters from $42.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Urban Outfitters from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.79.

In other Urban Outfitters news, CAO Azeez Hayne sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.61, for a total value of $133,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Urban Outfitters by 1,544.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,644 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Urban Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Urban Outfitters by 186.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,710 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Urban Outfitters in the third quarter worth about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.58 and a 200 day moving average of $27.79.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 6.83% and a return on equity of 18.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's casual apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

