Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Hits New 52-Week High at $117.10

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $117.10 and last traded at $116.99, with a volume of 85048 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $116.26.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VDE. Beacon Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,166,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,789,000 after purchasing an additional 55,040 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9,004.3% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,979,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,957,888 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 15,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 87,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,810,000 after acquiring an additional 3,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

