Vectrus (NYSE:VEC) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Vectrus (NYSE:VEC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.57-$4.93 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.82 billion-$1.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.85 billion.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut Vectrus from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Vectrus from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Saturday, March 12th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vectrus in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a hold rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $56.50.

NYSE:VEC traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,209 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,315. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Vectrus has a twelve month low of $32.19 and a twelve month high of $55.24. The stock has a market cap of $412.05 million, a P/E ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.12.

Vectrus ( NYSE:VEC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The business services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.23). Vectrus had a return on equity of 15.76% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $419.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Vectrus will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Kevin T. Boyle acquired 1,000 shares of Vectrus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $34.38 per share, with a total value of $34,380.00. Following the purchase, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,214.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stephen L. Waechter acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.84 per share, for a total transaction of $69,680.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 33,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,169,892.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 3,950 shares of company stock worth $136,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vectrus by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,018 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Vectrus by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 16,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Vectrus by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Vectrus in the 1st quarter valued at about $567,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vectrus by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,710 shares during the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Vectrus, Inc provides facility and base operations, supply chain and logistics, information technology mission support, and engineering and digital integration services. It offers facility and base operations services, such as facilities operations and maintenance, security, base life support, facilities engineering and management, airfield management, civil engineering, public works, transportation operations, and emergency services.

