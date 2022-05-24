Velas Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.81 Million (VLX)

Velas (VLX) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. Velas has a market cap of $156.91 million and $2.81 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Velas coin can now be bought for about $0.0681 or 0.00000229 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Velas has traded 22% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Velas alerts:

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000271 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001683 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001804 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0548 or 0.00000184 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000656 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Velas

VLX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,304,233,684 coins. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. Velas’ official website is www.velas.com. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Buying and Selling Velas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Velas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Velas and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.