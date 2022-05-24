Ventas (NYSE:VTR) Price Target Increased to $63.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ventas (NYSE:VTR – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from $62.00 to $63.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ventas from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Ventas from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, March 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Ventas from $64.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventas currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $64.42.

Shares of NYSE VTR opened at $55.95 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a PE ratio of 143.47, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.93 and a 200 day moving average of $54.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Ventas has a one year low of $45.44 and a one year high of $64.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Ventas’s payout ratio is 461.55%.

In other news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 17,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,087,326.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 69,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.40, for a total value of $4,412,766.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 121,802 shares of company stock valued at $7,447,849. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Ventas in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,927,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Ventas by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,415,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,168,257,000 after purchasing an additional 3,497,527 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Ventas by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,208,940 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,433,382,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334,960 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ventas by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,045,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,806,565,000 after buying an additional 2,769,943 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,472,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $842,871,000 after purchasing an additional 2,647,368 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries – healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

