VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB) Trading Up 0.7%

VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:UITB – Get Rating) were up 0.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $48.15 and last traded at $48.14. Approximately 17,806 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 68% from the average daily volume of 55,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.82.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $48.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.96.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UITB. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 75.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 29,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after purchasing an additional 3,341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in VictoryShares USAA Core Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 103.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 392,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,505,000 after purchasing an additional 199,366 shares during the last quarter.

