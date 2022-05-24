Vienna Asset Management LLC Invests $180,000 in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $180,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 10,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Maria S. Eitel bought 15,000 shares of Cloudflare stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $62.77 per share, for a total transaction of $941,550.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,212.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Carl Ledbetter sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.51, for a total transaction of $2,450,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 482,956 shares of company stock valued at $51,485,911 over the last quarter. Insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NET traded down $6.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $50.50. The stock had a trading volume of 6,972,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,025,791. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $118.08. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $50.03 and a 1-year high of $221.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.84 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 35.83% and a negative return on equity of 17.74%. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NET shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Mizuho cut their price target on Cloudflare from $135.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.02.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

