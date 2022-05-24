Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $250,000 Investment in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 99.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DraftKings during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.91% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DKNG traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.51. The company had a trading volume of 19,904,643 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,590,148. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.83. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $9.77 and a one year high of $64.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.83 billion, a PE ratio of -3.34 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.08. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 86.40% and a negative net margin of 117.39%. The firm had revenue of $417.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $404.20 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Paul Liberman sold 279,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $6,706,821.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider R Stanton Dodge sold 191,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $3,785,974.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 190,000 shares of company stock worth $3,608,000 and sold 1,316,922 shares worth $25,319,815. 55.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DKNG shares. UBS Group reduced their price target on DraftKings from $44.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on DraftKings from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on DraftKings in a report on Monday, May 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on DraftKings from $32.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on DraftKings from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities, as well as media and other online consumer products.

