Vienna Asset Management LLC Makes New $772,000 Investment in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Vienna Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 5,485 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock, valued at approximately $772,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% during the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 231 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 245 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ABT stock traded up $1.79 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $115.03. 3,979,704 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,027,068. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $142.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $201.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.08.

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $11.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 28.72% and a net margin of 17.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, EVP Mary K. Moreland sold 400 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.31, for a total value of $47,724.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Julie L. Tyler sold 462 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.29, for a total value of $55,111.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 81,896 shares of company stock worth $9,299,454 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.89.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

