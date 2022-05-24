voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Alliance Global Partners

voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Alliance Global Partners from $15.00 to $9.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.
NASDAQ:VJET opened at $3.86 on Friday. voxeljet has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $15.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.12 million, a P/E ratio of -8.04 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.31 and a 200 day moving average of $5.62.
voxeljet (NASDAQ:VJET – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.37. voxeljet had a negative net margin of 11.80% and a negative return on equity of 9.88%.
voxeljet Company Profile (Get Rating)
voxeljet AG provides three-dimensional (3D) printers and on-demand parts services to industrial and commercial customers in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and the Americas. It operates in two segments, Systems and Services. The Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells 3D printers.
Receive News & Ratings for voxeljet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for voxeljet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.