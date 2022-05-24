WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) Shares Acquired by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC

Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 603,158 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s holdings in WD-40 were worth $147,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 11,500.0% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 116 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. increased its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in WD-40 by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 325 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of WD-40 by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of WD-40 during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WD-40 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded WD-40 from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

NASDAQ WDFC traded down $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $177.86. 774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,041. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $212.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.53 and a beta of -0.15. WD-40 has a 12 month low of $170.01 and a 12 month high of $279.98.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 7th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $130.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.80 million. WD-40 had a return on equity of 33.73% and a net margin of 13.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that WD-40 will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. WD-40’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.93%.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides multi-purpose maintenance products that include aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

