Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Welbilt, Inc (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.75.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Welbilt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Welbilt by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,870,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $281,924,000 after purchasing an additional 43,450 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,888,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $211,290,000 after acquiring an additional 168,007 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 6,398,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,608,311 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,481 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Welbilt by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,368,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,834,000 after acquiring an additional 440,460 shares during the period. 87.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WBT stock traded up $0.15 on Thursday, hitting $23.45. 2,163,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,719,312. Welbilt has a 12-month low of $19.49 and a 12-month high of $25.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.98 and a beta of 2.03.

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a return on equity of 29.17% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $330.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Welbilt

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

