Wells Fargo & Company Trims V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Target Price to $50.00

V.F. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Wells Fargo & Company to $50.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the textile maker’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on VFC. Wedbush reduced their target price on V.F. from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $81.00 to $61.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $72.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of V.F. from $110.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.50.

Shares of NYSE VFC opened at $46.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $18.07 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.42. V.F. has a fifty-two week low of $44.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.47 and a 200-day moving average of $62.84.

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). V.F. had a return on equity of 35.53% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. V.F.’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.30%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in V.F. by 981.4% during the first quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 465 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in V.F. during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. 88.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, production, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

