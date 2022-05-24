West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 325,499 shares.The stock last traded at $84.05 and had previously closed at $87.69.
Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.
The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $5,301,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.
West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.
