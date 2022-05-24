West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 16,263 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 325,499 shares.The stock last traded at $84.05 and had previously closed at $87.69.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WFG. TD Securities decreased their target price on West Fraser Timber from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on West Fraser Timber from C$143.00 to C$147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.93.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.93 and a beta of -0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $85.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.64.

West Fraser Timber ( NYSE:WFG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $10.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.84 by $2.41. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 42.84% and a net margin of 29.88%. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.96 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 25.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. EHP Funds Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $8,220,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber during the 1st quarter valued at $5,301,000. GRS Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of West Fraser Timber by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. GRS Advisors LLC now owns 293,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,201,000 after purchasing an additional 63,652 shares during the period. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of West Fraser Timber by 158,797.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 158,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,912,000 after acquiring an additional 158,797 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile (NYSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.