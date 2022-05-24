Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Stock Holdings Increased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308,135 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 343,751 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.02% of Western Digital worth $410,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 185.8% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,267 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 103.4% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,942 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,004 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Western Digital by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 29,472 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 1,644 shares in the last quarter. Tegean Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,151,000. Finally, OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in Western Digital by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 28,358 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,887,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Gene M. Zamiska sold 4,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.00, for a total value of $300,888.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,683,297. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WDC stock opened at $57.34 on Tuesday. Western Digital Co. has a 52-week low of $43.85 and a 52-week high of $78.19. The stock has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.12 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The data storage provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.14. Western Digital had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 20.88%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Western Digital Co. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Western Digital from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.44.

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions in the United States, China, Hong Kong, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; and flash-based memory wafers.

