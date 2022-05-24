Western Forest Products Inc. (WFSTF) to Issue Dividend of $0.01 on June 17th

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, May 21st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.0098 per share on Friday, June 17th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.0078759.

Western Forest Products stock opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $1.30 and a 52 week high of $1.94.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Western Forest Products from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th.

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.