Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Westlake Chemical Partners (NYSE:WLKP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WLKP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Shares of WLKP opened at $26.26 on Friday. Westlake Chemical Partners has a 12 month low of $22.68 and a 12 month high of $29.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $26.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $924.72 million, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Westlake Chemical Partners ( NYSE:WLKP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.10). Westlake Chemical Partners had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 8.79%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Westlake Chemical Partners will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.471 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. Westlake Chemical Partners’s payout ratio is presently 79.75%.

In other Westlake Chemical Partners news, SVP Andrew Kenner purchased 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.15 per share, for a total transaction of $209,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 58.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,688 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in Westlake Chemical Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Westlake Chemical Partners by 64.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.16% of the company’s stock.

Westlake Chemical Partners LP acquires, develops, and operates ethylene production facilities and related assets in the United States. The company's ethylene production facilities primarily convert ethane into ethylene. It also sells ethylene co-products, including propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen directly to third parties on either a spot or contract basis.

