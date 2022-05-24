Whitbread plc (WTB) to Issue Dividend of GBX 34.70 on July 1st

Whitbread plc (LON:WTB – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of GBX 34.70 ($0.44) per share on Friday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This is an increase from Whitbread’s previous dividend of $32.65. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Whitbread stock opened at GBX 2,677 ($33.69) on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,784.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2,914.66. Whitbread has a 12 month low of GBX 2,384 ($30.00) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,465.38 ($43.61). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 127.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.95, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 4,000 ($50.33) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Monday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,800 ($47.82) price target on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,746.25 ($47.14).

In other news, insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 2,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,575 ($32.40), for a total transaction of £75,293 ($94,743.93). Also, insider Frank Fiskers purchased 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,642 ($33.25) per share, with a total value of £46,235 ($58,179.19).

Whitbread Company Profile (Get Rating)

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.