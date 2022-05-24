Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. decreased its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,664 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,650 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 17,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 8,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Security National Bank boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,384 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $386,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in shares of Nucor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,259 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

In other news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $640,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,994 shares in the company, valued at $7,519,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 16,589 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.28, for a total value of $2,459,816.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,639 shares of company stock valued at $4,736,302 in the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NUE shares. Argus increased their price objective on Nucor from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Nucor in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Nucor from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Nucor from $168.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.00.

NYSE NUE traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $122.22. The stock had a trading volume of 18,103 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,491,991. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $87.71 and a 52-week high of $187.90. The company has a market cap of $32.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $126.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The basic materials company reported $7.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.35 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.72 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 55.61% and a net margin of 19.97%. Nucor’s revenue was up 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 27.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Nucor (Get Rating)

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. The company's Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; and bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.