Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,900 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Generation Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Intel by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 12,392,297 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $660,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313,431 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Intel by 112.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 6,616,258 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $340,737,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500,399 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Intel by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 39,401,295 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,029,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,405,750 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,776,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $451,977,000 after purchasing an additional 3,086,571 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in shares of Intel by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 11,507,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $613,117,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,887 shares during the period. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel stock traded down $0.86 on Tuesday, hitting $41.14. 401,136 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,294,633. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market cap of $168.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 21.67% and a net margin of 31.68%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.55%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 target price on Intel in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Intel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.54.

About Intel (Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.