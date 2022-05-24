Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Has $1.74 Million Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,903 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $1,742,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in BlackRock by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,518 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in BlackRock by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 258,887 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $237,026,000 after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,712 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Asset Allocation & Management Company LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $927,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,915 shares in the company, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $701.00 per share, with a total value of $701,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLK traded down $12.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $599.43. The stock had a trading volume of 8,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,250. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $790.86. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $582.58 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The firm has a market cap of $90.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.92 by $0.60. BlackRock had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $7.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BLK shares. Exane BNP Paribas lowered BlackRock from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $725.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.47.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

