Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Raises Holdings in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 196.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,095 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in Roku were worth $1,619,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROKU. SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Roku by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 199,050.0% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,744,000 after purchasing an additional 11,943 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its holdings in shares of Roku by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 13,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,963,000 after buying an additional 4,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Roku by 42.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 104,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,822,000 after buying an additional 30,870 shares during the last quarter. 68.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Mustafa Ozgen sold 4,077 shares of Roku stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.30, for a total value of $527,156.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anthony J. Wood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.28, for a total value of $11,062,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 85,946 shares of company stock valued at $11,831,274 over the last three months. Insiders own 15.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Roku from $225.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Roku from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Guggenheim raised their price target on Roku from $135.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Roku from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Roku from $210.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Roku currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.92.

NASDAQ:ROKU traded down $14.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.42. 177,788 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,371,508. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $108.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $160.27. Roku, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.12 and a 12 month high of $490.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.39 and a beta of 1.95.

Roku (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). Roku had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company had revenue of $733.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $718.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roku, Inc. will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Roku, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a TV streaming platform. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Player. Its platform allows users to discover and access various movies and TV episodes, as well as live TV, news sports, shows, and others. As of December 31, 2021, the company had 60.1 million active accounts.

