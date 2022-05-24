Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. Sells 5,749 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 13,538 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 5,749 shares during the period. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $3,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,498 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $7,371,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in FedEx by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 23,586 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in FedEx by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,796,457 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $464,636,000 after acquiring an additional 207,441 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, MKT Advisors LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the fourth quarter valued at about $491,000. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Shares of NYSE:FDX traded down $6.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $198.62. 7,888 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,454,379. The stock has a market cap of $51.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.32. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.82 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $230.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $4.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.69 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $23.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 20.67% and a net margin of 5.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

In other FedEx news, Director Paul S. Walsh sold 3,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.42, for a total transaction of $767,882.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,889,880. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FDX. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank set a $330.00 target price on FedEx in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Citigroup reduced their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on FedEx from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their target price on FedEx from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $299.55.

FedEx Company Profile (Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.