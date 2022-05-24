Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) PT Lowered to $165.00

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Telsey Advisory Group from $198.00 to $165.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Telsey Advisory Group currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Williams-Sonoma’s Q1 2024 earnings at $3.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.55 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.73 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.00 EPS.

WSM has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $149.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $168.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $219.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $160.00 to $140.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Williams-Sonoma currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $169.74.

WSM opened at $108.30 on Friday. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $104.94 and a twelve month high of $223.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $139.95 and a 200-day moving average of $157.97. The stock has a market cap of $7.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.53.

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The specialty retailer reported $5.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $2.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 73.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma will post 15.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Williams-Sonoma’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.07%.

In other Williams-Sonoma news, CEO Laura Alber sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total value of $3,040,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.11, for a total transaction of $820,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,030 shares of company stock valued at $4,173,666 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 22.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 474,726 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $75,790,000 after buying an additional 88,442 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 106.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,467 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 32,194 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 248,151 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $44,004,000 after buying an additional 60,051 shares during the period. 99.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

