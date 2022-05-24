Wing Finance Reaches Market Capitalization of $40.23 Million (WING)

Wing Finance (WING) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 24th. Wing Finance has a market cap of $40.23 million and approximately $4.29 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wing Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $21.55 or 0.00048454 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Wing Finance has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 64% against the dollar and now trades at $8,809.89 or 0.29699569 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 517.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001375 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.28 or 0.00503247 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.05 or 0.00033928 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0818 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00008939 BTC.

Wing Finance Coin Profile

Wing Finance's launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance's total supply is 2,992,293 coins and its circulating supply is 1,867,293 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

