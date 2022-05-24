Wings (WINGS) One Day Volume Hits $40.00

Wings (WINGS) traded down 43.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on May 24th. Over the last week, Wings has traded 45.4% lower against the dollar. Wings has a total market cap of $619,829.27 and $40.00 worth of Wings was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wings coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000021 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wings (WINGS) is a coin. Its genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Wings’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 99,999,994 coins. The Reddit community for Wings is /r/WingsDAO . Wings’ official Twitter account is @wingsplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Wings is wings.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Wings is a platform where users can create and invest in Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). These DAOs can be created without any specific coding knowledge or technical skills, and are approved through a prediction market feature. the Wings Platform is run by a DAO itself, the Wings DAO. Wings DAO tokens, WINGS, represent a share within that DAO and allows users to vote on the developments of the platform, and to recieve dividends from the fees generated within the platform. “

