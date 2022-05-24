WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday morning.

WETF has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $7.00 to $6.75 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut WisdomTree Investments from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.44.

WisdomTree Investments stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $854.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.64 and a beta of 1.59. WisdomTree Investments has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $7.38.

WisdomTree Investments ( NASDAQ:WETF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $78.74 million. WisdomTree Investments had a return on equity of 24.16% and a net margin of 7.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is 85.71%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in WisdomTree Investments during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $64,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in WisdomTree Investments in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. 82.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

