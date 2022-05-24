Woolworths Group (OTCMKTS:WOLWF) Trading Down 2.6%

Woolworths Group Limited (OTCMKTS:WOLWF – Get Rating) traded down 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.50. 2,363 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 234% from the average session volume of 708 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Woolworths Group in a research report on Sunday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Woolworths Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.76.

Woolworths Group Limited operates retail stores. It operates through Australian Food, New Zealand Food, BIG W, and Other segments. The Australian Food segment procures and resells food and related products, and provides services to customers in Australia. It operates 1,076 Woolworths supermarkets and Metro Food stores.

