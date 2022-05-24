Xend Finance Price Reaches $0.0342 on Top Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded down 5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on May 24th. One Xend Finance coin can now be bought for $0.0342 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar. Xend Finance has a total market cap of $3.67 million and $204,863.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Xend Finance alerts:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 24.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15,834.37 or 0.54170864 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded up 517.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00007280 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003418 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001373 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $149.01 or 0.00509782 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.94 or 0.00034023 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000279 BTC.

PLC Ultima (PLCU) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,418.12 or 1.48537495 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 107,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xend Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xend Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Xend Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Xend Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xend Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.