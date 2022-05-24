XIO (XIO) Market Capitalization Achieves $7.86 Million

XIO (XIO) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 24th. One XIO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000656 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. XIO has a total market cap of $7.86 million and approximately $103,650.00 worth of XIO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, XIO has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

iOWN Token (iOWN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Sylo (SYLO) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded 418% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000362 BTC.

SENSO (SENSO) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000680 BTC.

3DCoin (3DC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Project Coin (PRJ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHENG (SHENG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $4,292.83 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NairaX (NIRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MDUKEY (MDU) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000007 BTC.

About XIO

XIO (CRYPTO:XIO) is a coin. XIO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 32,387,851 coins. XIO’s official website is xio.network . The Reddit community for XIO is https://reddit.com/r/XIO_Network . XIO’s official Twitter account is @blockzerolabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for XIO is medium.com/bombx

According to CryptoCompare, “XIO is an alternative crowdfunding and growth system for early-stage blockchain startups. Citizens of the Network can stake cryptocurrency projects to earn exclusive token rewards. XIO (XIO) is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. “

XIO Coin Trading

