XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of XPEL (NASDAQ:XPEL – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report published on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised XPEL from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on XPEL from $100.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPEL opened at $49.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.16 and a beta of 2.03. XPEL has a 1 year low of $39.80 and a 1 year high of $103.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.15.

XPEL ( NASDAQ:XPEL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.06). XPEL had a net margin of 11.65% and a return on equity of 41.71%. The business had revenue of $70.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.22 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that XPEL will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $105,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 928,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,412,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard K. Crumly sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.18, for a total value of $1,047,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 336,900 shares of company stock valued at $17,797,131. Corporate insiders own 22.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 33,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in XPEL by 118.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Cim LLC boosted its stake in XPEL by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Cim LLC now owns 6,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management boosted its stake in XPEL by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 4,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. 45.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XPEL, Inc manufactures, sells, distributes, and installs after-market automotive products. The company offers automotive surface and paint protection films, headlight protection, and automotive and architectural window films, as well as proprietary software. It also provides merchandise and apparel; ceramic coatings; and tools and accessories, which includes squeegees and microfiber towels, application fluids, plotter cutters, knives, and other products.

